Criminal Lawyer help in reducing fines and charge sheet

By

Criminal matters and cases are very time stringent and quick action needs to be taken at the right time. If any person around you is charged with any type of criminal offense in Canada, it is highly recommended to consult with a criminal lawyer right away. They have the expertise and experience in dealing with such cases on a regular basis and hence can help you defend your rights and reduce the charge. Consult with one of Toronto’s top criminal lawyer by visiting the website at http://davidgenis.ca/.

You can also personally contact the lawyer at:

5775 Yonge Street, Suite #602

North York, ON, M2M 4J1 (major intersection: Yonge and Finch)

Phone: 416-512-2345

Email: contact@davidgenis.ca